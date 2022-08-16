HPD asking for help finding missing 66-year-old with dementia last seen in Museum District

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 66-year-old man with dementia who was last seen in the city's Museum District.

Chester Collins' last known contact with anyone was on Aug. 11. He was last seen leaving the 1300 block of Hermann Drive in an unknown direction of travel, according to police.

Information regarding his clothing is unclear.

Authorities said Collins suffers from dementia and may not know his name or date of birth.

Collins is described as a Black man who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall. He has brown eyes, partially gray hair and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on Collins' whereabouts is urged to contact Houston police patrol at 713-884-3131 or Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.