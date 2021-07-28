HPD seeks help finding missing non-verbal man with intellectual disability last seen July 13

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are asking for your help in finding a missing man who was last heard from two weeks ago.Officers said 48-year-old Kevin Tatman has intellectual disabilities and has the mind of a 7-year-old. He is also non-verbal.Tatman is described as a Black man with black hair and brown eyes. He's said to be 6 feet and 2 inches tall.Tatman was last seen on July 13, leaving the 2600 block of Oakdale Street in an unknown direction. He was wearing a black T-shirt, blue sweatpants and a Dallas Cowboys hat.Texas EquuSearch has not set up a search for Tatman yet, but they stressed that he needs to be found immediately. They explained his abilities make it harder for him to make rational, mature decisions that place him in a "high degree of danger."Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131 or the missing person's division at 832-394-1840.