The Standard Bar loses noise permit, continues playing loud music in Fourth Ward neighborhood

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The city of Houston's new noise ordinance implemented last September has led to a neighborhood bar losing permission to play loud music late at night.

The Standard Bar is within 300 feet of several residences, so the city requires them to have a permit to play loud music. A hearing officer revoked the bar's permit last week, but by the weekend, neighbors told Eyewitness News that the business turned the music right back up.

People living in Fourth Ward, less than 300 yards away from The Standard, had plenty of complaints. The bar has been cited for noise violations more than 90 times since December, according to the City of Houston.

Video from their old location on Washington Avenue helps explain why Chris Pratt said he calls the police every weekend to complain about the bass shaking his bedroom walls.

"The noise itself, once it gets going, you can hear it everywhere in the home. There is no place you can go to escape it. I literally had to go out and get noise-canceling headphones that I wear for five to six hours a night just so I can think," he said.

Pratt was one of several neighbors who testified during an appeal hearing in early May. It resulted in the city revoking The Standard's permit to use loudspeakers late at night.

"This is exactly what we needed. We needed some teeth in our ordinance. We needed a way to revoke a permit for really bad actors," Councilmember Sallie Alcorn said.

She said bars and clubs are great for Houston's economy, but they have to follow the rules. If The Standard continues breaking them, she said police would continue to write citations. The bar would then be fined for not having a permit, and then the next steps would be up to the city's legal department.

People living in the area say they don't want the bar shut down. They just want them to be considerate.

"They can operate and have music, but they have to respect the neighborhood. They can play their music, but not loud. We have to work the next day," Mickey, who lives in the area, said.

No one representing The Standard showed up to the city hearing, and the owners have ignored ABC13's repeated attempts to contact them over the last two days.

Neighbors said they also haven't heard anything from them except noise.

