Woman allegedly drove into bounce house with kids inside after fight over fireworks in Fifth Ward

The woman allegedly got into a fistfight with a neighbor after complaining about loud fireworks from Fourth of July celebrations. She now faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Christina Terry is accused of driving into the bounce house that had four children inside. It's unclear if anyone was injured.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is facing criminal charges after allegedly driving into a bounce house while kids were inside during Fourth of July celebrations.

According to details revealed in court, it happened after she complained to neighbors about loud fireworks.

Christina Terry is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon -- that deadly weapon being her SUV.

ABC13's Courtney Carpenter briefly spoke with Terry outside of the courtroom on Friday. She asked if she had anything to say about why she did this, and Terry said she did not.

At about 12:30 a.m. on July 5, as people were still celebrating Independence Day, Terry reportedly went over to a group of people near the house where she was staying on Green Street in Fifth Ward and asked if they knew what time it was. Terry said there were kids sleeping and was mad about the noise and fireworks, prosecutors said in court.

Terry ended up getting into a fistfight with one of the neighbors, officials said. As she was leaving the house, she allegedly drove her SUV into the front yard of the home.

Prosecutors said everyone had to run out of the way so they didn't get hit. Terry also allegedly hit a bounce house in the yard that had four kids inside.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

"We haven't reached out to the complainants yet, but if anyone is injured, we will make sure that we take the right steps to make sure that they're OK," Rodrigo Escobar with the Harris County District Attorney's Office said.

As Terry stood before the judge in court on Friday, she was asked if she lived near where the alleged incident happened. Terry said no and later told ABC13 that she lives in the Dallas area but her partner lives in Houston -- so she was staying at her partner's house that night.

She is out of jail on bond and has 30 days to hire a lawyer. Then, she'll be due back in court.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.