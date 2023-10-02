Neighbor arrested, charged after man stabbed to death at quinceañera in Aldine area, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect has been charged in the deadly stabbing of a man while at a quinceañera in the Aldine area, records show.

Celso Gutierrez-Cabrera, 42, was charged with murder and is now in the Harris County Jail, according to documents.

Houston police said officers were called to the deadly stabbing on Saturday at the Magnolia Cove Apartments in the 180 block of Goodson Drive.

According to investigators, a neighbor, believed to be Gutierrez-Cabrera, went to the home and complained about the noise coming from the 15-year-old's birthday party.

At about 9 p.m., he allegedly went back home and then returned to the party with a kitchen knife.

Police said Gutierrez-Cabrera began arguing with a 37-year-old man in the apartment complex parking lot and allegedly stabbed him in the chest, killing him.

Gutierrez-Cabrera was arrested a few blocks away from the party, according to investigators.

The identity of the victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.