Houston city council members hold conference about new noise ordinance going into effect Tuesday

City council members are meeting Tuesday to discuss the new rules that say businesses with amplified sound will need to purchase a permit.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston city council members are holding a press conference about the new noise ordinance going into effect Tuesday.

The noise ordinance was passed last May.

Establishments who use amplified sound detectable outdoors, and are within 300 feet of a residence, will need to purchase a commercial establishment sound permit, which was created as a result of Wednesday's vote.

The permit will go to the business and not an individual.

There will also be time and decibel limits on amplified sound, no such sound at all from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m., and an increase in the maximum fine from $1,000 to $2,000.

Repeat violators could have their permit revoked.

At-large council member Sallie Alcorn credited the community with making this happen.

When Mayor Sylvester Turner unveiled the "One Safe Houston" plan earlier this year, it was presented as a comprehensive plan to bring crime down in the city of Houston.

"I think these changes represent an important step in improving the quality of life in many Houston neighborhoods," said Alcorn. "Thanks for fighting for your quality of life."