Neighbor allegedly stabs man to death with kitchen knife at Quinceañera in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenager's birthday party turned into a murder investigation on Saturday night after a man was stabbed over a noise complaint, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said the incident happened at the Magnolia Cove Apartments, located in the 100 block of Goodson Drive.

Just before 9 p.m., officers arrived at the scene and found a 37-year-old man stabbed in the chest, according to Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre.

Investigators said a neighbor complained about noise coming from the Quinceañera and confronted adults at the party.

The 37-year-old came outside, the neighbor went back to his home and returned to the party with a kitchen knife, according to Izaguirre.

Police said the neighbor allegedly stabbed the man once and ran away.

Houston police officers arrested the neighbor a few blocks away from the party. Izaguirre said they were able to arrest the suspect thanks to the people who were at the party and decided to follow him.

"There were a lot of people (at the Quinceañera). We have several witnesses being detained and will be interviewed," Izaguirre said.

It is unclear if any children witnessed the stabbing or if the suspect knew the victim.