3 people hospitalized after crash involving METROLift van in north Harris County, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three adults were taken to the hospital after a crash in north Harris County Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

Police said the crash involved a METROLift van and a pickup truck near Imperial Valley Drive.

Although details are limited, a spokesperson for METRO told Eyewitness News that the injuries were non-life-threatening and everyone is expected to be OK.

Officers didn't specify the details of what led to the wreck or how many people were involved.

