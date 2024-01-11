Murder suspect in METRORail stabbing captured at Heights area church, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- METRO police confirmed with Eyewitness News that the manhunt for a murder suspect has come to an end after he was found at a church in The Heights on Wednesday.

On Monday, investigators said two men were fighting on the train when things escalated, and one of the men stabbed the other several times. According to police, the suspect then got off the train and ran away while the victim stayed aboard and died at the scene.

On Wednesday, METRO police told ABC13 that the murder suspect wanted in this case broke into a church on 15th and Heights Boulevard.

Harris County Precinct 1 said they received a call regarding the break-in at about 7 p.m.

Pct. 1 told ABC13 that the suspect stole from the church and came back on Wednesday to get some food.

Several agencies, including the Houston Police Department and METRO officers, responded to the scene and were in a standoff with the suspect, who was on the third roof window of the church.

Authorities said the murder suspect was captured.

