Former city council member Amanda Edwards running for Congress, appears to be out of mayoral race

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Former Houston City Council member Amanda Edwards is running to be the city's next congresswoman, therefore dropping out of the mayoral race.

Monday's announcement for the 18th District seat, now occupied by U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, came after her intent to run in the crowded race for mayor.

Jackson Lee also entered the mayoral contest back in March.

"I've had an extensive amount of experience as a municipal finance lawyer and as a public service and a servant in elected office. And then, of course, with non-profits across the city, working alongside them or leading in those areas, and I bring a lot of those experiences with me to the table, which I think are assets," Edwards told ABC13 during a March 2022 interview.

Edwards is a native Houstonian and former at-large district four council member who served from 2016 to 2020.

In 2020, Edwards also decided to forego running for reelection to city council and instead run for the U.S. Senate seat held by John Cornyn at the time.

