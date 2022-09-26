Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to announce 2023 Opening Day plans

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You still have some time before you need to break out your cowboy boots, but make no mistake, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will soon be here again.

The rodeo plans to remind everyone of that on Thursday at 10 a.m. when the organization reveals what's on tap for Opening Day, including the first entertainer.

A couple of weeks after the 2022 event ended, the rodeo shared that in 2023, the event will run from Feb. 28 to March 19.

The famed World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest will be from Feb. 23 - 25

A limited number of 2023 season tickets went on sale in August.

The rodeo celebrated 90 years in 2022, marking a highly-anticipated return to action following a shutdown and cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, the Junior Livestock and Horse Show competitions were still held, but as private events.

Ice, ice baby! The video above is from a previous report on the 2022 show going out with a historic bang thanks to a steer named Vanilla Ice.

