Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo releases limited number of 2023 season tickets for sale

Mark your calendars! It's only been a couple of weeks since RodeoHouston wrapped up, but it's already time to prepare for next year.

HOUSTON, Texas -- After nearly two years of inactivity due to the pandemic, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo made a triumphant, Texas-sized return this year to toast its 90th anniversary. RodeoHouston's epic comeback saw a history-making hip-hop takeover - including SLABs on the rodeo floor - by our local legend Bun B, inspired shows by Gwen Stefani and Journey, and a fitting close by the King of Country.

While RodeoHouston 2022 will be hard to top, fans can now prepare for the next year's iteration, as a limited number of 2023 season tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 9. Season tickets will be available online and start at $500, with an eight-ticket purchase limit per household, according to a rodeo press release.

As CultureMap reported in April, next year's rodeo runs February 28-March 19. These 2023 season tickets for sale include all 20 RodeoHouston performances. For those more interested in Individual tickets, those will go on sale once the 2023 star entertainer lineup is announced at a later date, per the rodeo.

