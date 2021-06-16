RodeoHouston announces ticket prices for 2022 George Strait concert

RodeoHouston announced Wednesday that tickets for George Strait's March 20, 2022 performance go on sale Thursday, June 24.
Fans will be able to get in a waiting room through AXS Ticketing on rodeohouston.com, and then will be randomly selected to purchase tickets starting at 10 a.m.
Strait's 2022 performance is on the final night of the rodeo's 90th anniversary season, and will mark his 31st RodeoHouston performance.
Strait will be joined by special guest Ashley McBryde.
March 20 is a concert-only event, meaning there is no rodeo performance scheduled before the concert.
Ticket prices start at $50, plus a $4 per ticket convenience fee.
- Upper Level: $50-$75
- Loge Level: $89-$119
- Club Level: $189-$229
- Field Level: $179-$209
- Action Seats: $279
- Floor: $279-$459
Ticket purchases are limited to four per person.
In 2019, Strait closed out the last night of RodeoHouston by breaking his own NRG Stadium record, playing in front of 80,108 fans.
Strait's first rodeo performance was in 1983. To date, he has entertained more than 1.7 million RodeoHouston fans.
SEE ALSO: How George Strait became king of RodeoHouston in 1983