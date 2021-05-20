texas news

George Strait, DaBaby, Billie Eilish and Megan Thee Stallion all set for 2021 ACL Fest

George Strait is heading back to the rodeo in 2022

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're not willing to wait until 2022 for George Strait to headline RodeoHouston, you might get a much sooner chance in the Texas Hill Country.

The country superstar has been tapped, of all events, to headline Austin City Limits Music Festival when it returns over two weekends in October.

Most striking enough, the legendary "King George" is sharing the same bill with more modern music stars, including Billie Eilish, DaBaby and Houston's own Megan Thee Stallion.

ACL Fest is set for Oct. 1-3 and Oct. 8-10.

Fans may need to act fast, though. Tickets went on sale at noon CT Thursday on the event's website.

Other notable acts for the in-person comeback of ACL Fest include Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus and Strait's fellow country star Tanya Tucker.

As for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, tickets to see Strait and the not-yet-announced full lineup are on sale next month.

SEE ALSO: George Strait to perform full concert at RodeoHouston for 90th anniversary
