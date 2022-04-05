Mark your calendar for these RodeoHouston dates in 2023

Save the Date! We can’t wait to welcome y’all back in 2023! pic.twitter.com/dwQ7a5X9jl — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) April 5, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It has been a couple of weeks since RodeoHouston wrapped up, but it's already time to prepare for next year!On Tuesday, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo released its dates for 2023. The event will go from Feb. 28 to March 19.The World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest will be from Feb. 23 - 25.A date on when tickets go on sale to the public has not yet been released.This year, despite the possible surge of COVID-19 cases, RodeoHouston still saw large crowds every night.Mayor Sylvester Turner, who was at the cookoff this year, said the event, paired with good food, is what people needed to lift their spirits."What the city needs right now is some barbeque, some beans, some potato salad, and some good peach cobbler. For the city of Houston and this region, it represents our resilience," said Turner.