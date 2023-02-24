'A millionaire's dream': Northeastern Trail Ride boss talks about the historically Black tradition

ABC13 caught up with trail boss Anthony Bruno live from the trail to talk about the journey and the significance of the historically Black trail ride.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fifty-five riders, 19 wagons, and 111 miles over six days make up the only historically Black trail ride of the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.

ABC13 caught up with Northeastern Trail Ride trail boss Anthony Bruno live on the trail as the caravan made its way to Memorial Park in Houston on Friday to commemorate the rodeo as part of the 71-year history of the famous trail rides.

"For us to be able to do this every year, it's an honor and a privilege. We live a millionaire's dream," Bruno said from inside a Northeastern wagon as the ride set out on its final stretch of a six-day journey.

Bruno is making the journey with a bittersweet heart following the death of his father last year. Bruno's father, Joseph, co-founded the historically Black Northeastern Trail Ride in 1982 and served as its inaugural trail boss for about 30 years before passing the reins to Anthony.

"This trail ride was founded to introduce people to Black cowboys and Black cowboy history because it hasn't been fairly documented," Bruno said. "We are keeping our culture and heritage alive."

