Trail riders saddle up to kick off start of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the start of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo at the end of the month, trail riders are saddling up for the journey to Houston.

This year's event kicks off on Feb. 28 and runs through March 19.

Ten trail rides got underway on Sunday with more than 2,000 riders traveling on horseback and by wagon to participate in the rodeo's signature annual tradition.

They travel anywhere from 75 to 120 miles across southeast Texas to Houston. The teams should reach Memorial Park by Friday for an awards ceremony.

Visitors can see all the trail riders at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo parade next Saturday.

ABC13 will have live coverage of the event beginning at 10 a.m. wherever you stream Eyewitness News.

Pre-rodeo events like the Bar-B-Que contest happen this weekend and concerts will start next Tuesday, Feb. 28.

