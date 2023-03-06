"The issues that TEA had with HISD in 2019 no longer apply in 2023. HISD is a school district that is moving upward," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said. Many are waiting to see if the takeover happens today.

Local leaders argue that issues TEA had with Houston ISD in 2019 no longer apply this year

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A state takeover of Houston ISD could happen as soon as Monday, and many are waiting to see if that takes place.

Mayor Sylvester Turner told ABC13 last week that the takeover could go through on Monday.

SEE RELATED STORY: 'Uncertainty looms': Houston ISD braces for possible state takeover

Turner said state officials would not confirm or deny a takeover of the district. The Texas Education Agency told us on Friday that they have no updates on the issue, so now we wait.

The possibility of a state takeover has loomed over the district since 2019. Back then, the board was being criticized and schools were failing, but officials say things have turned around.

Superintendent Millard House II said the state of the schools is strong, that past issues have been resolved, and fewer schools are in trouble.

Many local leaders have widely condemned the idea of a state takeover.

"The issues that TEA had with HISD in 2019 no longer apply in 2023. HISD is a school district that is moving upward. Wheatley High School is no longer failing, the school board TEA found an issue with no longer exists," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said in a statement.

Turner spoke to us about the possible takeover last week, saying if the TEA is not going to take over the district, it should say so.

"To create this uncertainty, especially at a time when kids are about to take their exams, it is not fair to the students, or to the teachers, or to the parents, and quite frankly to this community as well," Turner said.

The NAACP is holding a community information meeting for parents, teachers, and civic leaders in an effort to stop the state takeover of the district. That will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday at North Main Church of God in Christ.

For more on this story, follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.