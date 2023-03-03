We haven't heard much from Houston ISD Superintendent Millard House II as it remains unknown whether the TEA will take over the district. We do expect to hear from him on Friday at a district event.

Lawmakers and NAACP, who are all against the TEA takeover of HISD, to host press conference

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Despite more lawmakers coming forward, issuing their own statements on why the Texas Education Agency shouldn't take over Houston ISD, we haven't heard much from Superintendent Millard House II.

We do expect to hear from him on Friday because in a few hours HISD will host the State of Schools event at noon to celebrate 100 years of the district.

A few hours after that, Mayor Sylvester Turner, state lawmakers, the NAACP, who are all very against the TEA taking over, will be hosting a press conference at 2 p.m..

The TEA hasn't confirmed yet whether or not this is happening, and until they do, House says he's not willing to talk specifics. For now, House says, he's focused on the day-to-day job.

"I remain laser focused on fulfilling my duties as superintendent, alongside our board of trustees for best possible educational outcomes. My team and I will continue to implement our strategic plan, which is delivering results," House said.

The TEA could replace him and the board with whoever they want.

That's what happened in 2014 in Beaumont. One cannot directly compare Beaumont ISD with Houston ISD, the largest district in the state with nearly 200,000 students, but a Beaumont parent who went through the state takeover had advice for HISD parents.

"If we want changes, we need to have the parents in the board meetings. We have them in the basketball and football games, why can't we get them at the board meeting? Because that's the only way change is going to come," Darrell Antwine said.

