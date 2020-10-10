Man charged with setting at least 7 fires throughout the Houston area

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6871642" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Residents in the Heights have an unsettling reality on their hands: the possibility of an arsonist. The video shows one such incident caught on camera.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of fires that were intentionally set in the Greater Heights area this week, according to police.Joshua A. Rauch, 28, was arrested Saturday and charged with second degree arson.During a news conference Saturday, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said Rauch confessed to causing at least seven fires throughout the Houston area.Peña said authorities are still investigating, and Rauch's charges could be upgraded to first degree arson.Peña added that the suspect mostly set vehicles, trash cans and sheds on fire. There we no reported injuries in any of the arson cases.It's not clear how many fires Rauch has set, but officials are investigating and believe he's responsible for dozens more.On Thursday around 3 a.m., Brendan Posterick heard his car alarm go off.When he looked outside, he noticed his Toyota parked at the corner of 18th Street and Harvard was engulfed in flames. His girlfriend, Lauren Hale, quickly called 911."It was terrifying," said Hale. "I think I was shaking for probably the next four hours. I told him I was shaking to my core."Video obtained by ABC13 shows flames shooting up at least 20 to 30 feet at one point.Francesco Congi's car also suffered some damage."It's a person or persons who are disturbed and they are looking for attention, unfortunately," said Congi.As Posterick's car burned, firefighters had to respond to another car fire in the 800 block of W. 18th street.In that case, only the back section of the car was burned. The two car fires are in addition to a trio of fires near TC Jester and W. 34th Street over the past two days.In those cases, one car was set on fire and two sheds went up in flames.Prior to that, two Molotov cocktails were thrown at two different driveways in the Lazybrook subdivision.