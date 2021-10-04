Houston Galleria-area shooting that killed New Orleans detective pinned to crime ring, police say

On Monday, HPD laid out the details of a crime group it said was responsible for a multitude of crimes during this year, including the murders of an off-duty New Orleans detective and his friend at Grotto restaurant back in August. Three men have been arrested in this case that investigators believe was part of a robbery attempt.
In a breakdown of the people they identified, police said 24 people were among two interdependent crews that worked day and night shifts. Among the 24, 14 of them are in jail for state charges; four are behind bars on federal charges; and two have been charged but are still on the run.
The two wanted men were identified as Jeremi Haynes, who is charged with capital murder, and Jontrail Myles, who is charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.
Police noted that seven of the people accused of crimes as part of the group were out on bond when the crimes took place.
Despite Monday's announcement, HPD said the investigation is far from over and more people could be arrested for incidents dating all the way back to early 2020.
Houston police announce identifying 24 suspects in high-end crime ring
The HPD event involved Mayor Sylvester Turner, Chief Troy Finner and ATF Houston, which explained that a significant part of the investigation fell under the joint Houston Crime Gun Strike Force.
According to police, the group is tied to a robbery at CashAmerica pawn shop that led to 24 firearms being stolen.
In all, authorities say the group is responsible for taking hundreds of thousands of dollars in property, including at least one $100,000 watch, as well as the deaths of multiple victims.
One other case of note that left a person dead was the murder of a League City man who police say was followed home from the Galleria area. Police are still working on charges in the case, but they say the group is tied to the killing.
Speaking to the timing of Monday's announcement, Chief Finner gave assurances that the gradual release of information in these crimes was to ensure the integrity of the investigation.
"Sometimes, we have to withhold information when you have investigations going on," Finner explained. "I'll never stand before you and say, '(I'll) withhold information for no reason at all.' I do not want to jeopardize a case, especially with some very dangerous individuals."
