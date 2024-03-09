2-year-old in stable condition after being caught in barrage of gunfire in Houston's Fourth Ward

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police have no suspect description after a two-year-old boy was struck twice by heavy gunfire in a home in Fourth Ward on Friday evening, according to officials.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Gillette Street shortly before 8 p.m.

Police described the scene as chaotic once they arrived.

HPD said the young boy played outside while neighbors enjoyed the night in their front yards.

According to police, multiple people reported that four cars, a black car, a lifted black truck with a light bar, a silver car, and another unidentified car, were heading northbound on Gillette and crossing onto Ruthven Street.

That is when police said at least 30 to 40 shots rang out as the cars passed.

Unfortunately, the 2-year-old was hit in the stomach and arm as it happened. The boy's family rushed him to the hospital, where he is in stable condition, officials said.

According to HPD, they are searching for at least two shooters, as casings were found from separate weapons, some from a handgun and the others from a rifle.

Initially, police believed this was a drive-by shooting, but are now investigating if this was a shootout or if the shots came from just one of the vehicles.

"We really just don't know if it's a shooting between two groups in the vehicles or if they're just driving by and shooting at the crowd," Exec. Asst. Chief Larry Satterwhite said.

No other injuries were reported, officials said.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Major Assaults Division at (713) 308-3100.

