Mayor Whitmire to resume negotiations with Houston firefighters union regarding pay raises

After years of back and forth, newly sworn-in Mayor Whitmire says negotiations with Houston firefighters about their pay will resume Wednesday.

After years of back and forth, newly sworn-in Mayor Whitmire says negotiations with Houston firefighters about their pay will resume Wednesday.

After years of back and forth, newly sworn-in Mayor Whitmire says negotiations with Houston firefighters about their pay will resume Wednesday.

After years of back and forth, newly sworn-in Mayor Whitmire says negotiations with Houston firefighters about their pay will resume Wednesday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Newly sworn-in Mayor Whitmire says negotiations regarding Houston firefighters' pay are set to start on Wednesday.

If you've lived in Houston awhile, you've probably heard about Prop B and all of the controversy surrounding it.

There have been lawsuits back and forth for years, but Whitmire says that's over. He talked about it Tuesday night at his inauguration party at the George R. Brown Convention Center, which was held to honor first responders.

Whitmire told ABC13 he would begin negotiations with the firefighters union at 10 a.m.

This is a big deal considering the department has been without a contract for the last seven years - despite both sides filing lawsuits at the taxpayers' expense. Whitmire says he's committed to getting a solution without any more lawsuits.

SEE PREVIOUS REPORT: New Houston mayor set to enter into negotiations with firefighters union over contract feud

With John Whitmire as Houston mayor, it could be a pivotal point in the yearslong fight with firefighters' contracts.

"We are going to negotiate. We're going to get out of the courthouse. You know we shouldn't resolve our differences. The city, the mayor, and the fire union shouldn't be done in court. It should be done in the mayor's office. It ought to be fair to Houstonians, and it ought to be fair to the firefighters," Whitmire said.

"You can't solve a problem if you don't admit, acknowledge you have a problem. That's step one. Step two is you can't keep suing Houston firefighters. We've lost 500 in the past seven years. Unprecedented loss for public safety," Houston Professional Firefighters Union President Patrick "Marty" Lancton said.

In 2021, the city approved an 18% increase in firefighter pay over three years using federal COVID-19 dollars. But the union was not satisfied, calling it a temporary bonus and not a permanent raise.

Former Mayor Sylvester Turner said the pay hike was what the city could afford at the time.

Whitmire went on to reiterate that he disagrees with suing first responders and that he wants to solve the dispute and get to work recruiting new firefighters.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

MORE ON PROP B: