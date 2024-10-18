Houston mayor accuses city controller of pay-to-play in latest public spat

Houston mayor accuses city controller of pay-to-play in public spat Houston Mayor John Whitmire accused City Controller Chris Hollins of creating a pay-to-play in the latest public spat.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Shocking insults were exchanged between two of Houston's top elected officials.

The mayor is accusing the city controller of creating the appearance of a "pay-for-play" system in the city, and the controller is calling the mayor a "walking conflict of interest."

The two men have publicly disagreed over the city's finances before, but Thursday marked a new level of animosity.

"Every time I think I've seen everything since I was sworn in in January, I run across something like this. It's just unacceptable," Houston Mayor John Whitmire said during an 11 a.m. press conference.

"Look, I'd like to start here by saying that the mayor is wasting all your time here," City Controller Chris Hollins stated in his press conference just three hours later.

The Houston Investor Conference is on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Hilton Americas Downtown.

The 9th annual event is for large companies, such as Bank of America and JP Morgan, to learn more about how to fund large bonds and invest in the city.

This year, the event raises concerns because Hollins is offering sponsorship packages to those companies, ranging from $10,000 to $100,000.

Top sponsors will get perks, like private dinners with Hollins. Tickets for attendees coming on their own used to be $100.

This year, they are $750.

"This is nothing but the appearance of pay-to-play in Houston, Texas," Whitmire said. "There are conflicts of interest still being practiced, and this is as glaring as anything I've seen."

"I don't award any contracts, just so you're aware. The mayor and city council award contracts," Hollins said. "Let's talk about the walking conflict of interest. That is the current mayor of the city of Houston."

Hollins said the money raised from sponsorships and tickets will go toward a program called Bank On Houston, which aims to increase financial literacy among low-income Houstonians.

"No, I didn't go to the city attorney and say, 'We've been doing this for 16 years, can I do it still?'" Hollins said. "The controller's office has asked for sponsorship for the event in the past just like for as long as I can remember, the State of the City has been a sponsored event controlled by the mayor where organizations have sponsorships."

While this is the 9th annual conference, the program started more than nine years ago. It was canceled and offered virtually during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eyewitness News checked with the former controller, Chris Brown, who served for eight years before Hollins took office this year.

Brown said he never offered sponsorships while in office.

Hollins said the event will go forward as planned on Tuesday.

Whitmire is advising all city employees not to attend, adding he would not attend.

"I'm asking the city OIG office to see if it's in conflict with our city ethics," Whitmire said.

Whitmire did not deny a referral to law enforcement; he just said he couldn't comment.

Hollins said any authorities have not questioned him and does not believe he will be.

