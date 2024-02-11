Houston firefighter accused of headbutting police officer during DUI arrest off Tomball Parkway

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston firefighter has been accused of headbutting a Tomball police officer during a DUI arrest.

At about 3 a.m. on Thursday, an officer reported finding an unconscious driver behind the wheel of a running vehicle at a strip center off the Tomball Parkway.

Identified as David Nelson Hitchcock, the driver showed signs of intoxication and reportedly refused a sobriety test, resulting in his arrest, authorities said.

While walking down the jail hallway, Hitchcock allegedly headbutted a police officer.

Court documents revealed that the officer sustained knots above his eye, swelling, pain, and redness.

Hitchcock appeared in court on Friday morning and is currently out on a $30,000 bond.

Officials said Hitchcock has worked with the Houston Fire Department for 10 years and currently works as a firefighter and EMT.

Fire Chief Sam Pena expressed disapproval of the alleged actions and emphasized that they do not reflect the values upheld by the rest of the department's members.

According to Chief Pena, the department has initiated an internal investigation but has not placed Hitchcock on any leave.