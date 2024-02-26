Houston firefighter accused of allegedly filming a 14-year-old girl in shower, court records state

The 47-year-old firefighter with 21 years of service was allegedly confronted about what happened and confessed to the crime. He also allegedly gave an officer consent to search his phone.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston firefighter accused of filming a 14-year-old girl in the shower is out on bond, according to court records.

The records also state that additional child pornography was found on the firefighter's phone after he allowed a police officer to search it.

Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Peña told ABC13 that 47-year-old Kenneth Zink had been with the department for 21 years.

Zink worked at station 99 near Bush Intercontinental Airport, according to a financial affidavit.

The court records say they found multiple videos of the 14-year-old and other child pornography, including a file of a man with a girl around 7 years old.

Peña says Zink will be removed from his assignment and placed on administrative status. The department has begun the administrative investigation process.

"The employee's actions, if true, do not reflect the values of the Houston Fire Department, nor do they speak for the thousands of hardworking firefighters who do great things every day," Peña said.

Court records show Zink reports living with his wife and a 10-year-old.

Part of his bond conditions includes no contact with a minor child under 17 years of age unless otherwise permitted by the court.

