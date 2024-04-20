Security guard and wife jailed after recording young girls at The Woodlands Mall, records show

Investigators said the man is a youth tennis coach but was wearing a security guard uniform when he allegedly recorded young girls changing in The Woodlands Mall.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after authorities discovered several videos of young girls unknowingly being recorded in Montgomery County.

On Thursday, Taylor and Tasha Roy were arrested and are facing felony charges of invasive recording.

The couple was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and are each being held on a $30,000 bond.

Authorities said they got an online tip leading them to the married couple's home in Shenandoah, just north of The Woodlands, where several videos of girls' private areas were found.

Records show that the victims' ages are believed to range from 11 to 16 years old. Investigators described the videos to be of the girls shopping and the perpetrator recording under their skirts without them noticing.

"I've got children of my own, one of which rides the bus with their eldest every afternoon and walks home from the bus stop with her. I mean I was frightened. What is going on inside of that house?" Catie Moss, who lives across the street from the couple, asked.

Similar videos were described to be at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, where children were wearing swimsuits and local parks within Montgomery County.

In one video, a girl believed to be 11 years old was changing, trying on swimsuits in the Forever 21 dressing room, according to charging documents.

"I'm angry. If I found out something like this happened to my own children. I don't even know what I would do," Moss said.

Investigators said Taylor Roy's face is in one of the videos, and he can be seen wearing a security guard uniform.

Detectives confirmed that he was working as a security guard at The Woodlands Mall while allegedly making the recordings.

A spokesperson for The Woodlands Mall told ABC13 they use a third-party security vendor called Allied Universal.

"The employee named in this matter was removed from the property and put on administrative leave while the investigation is conducted. The reported behavior is wholly inconsistent with the values of Allied Universal and is not representative of our hundreds of thousands of dedicated security professionals who work to keep businesses and communities safe. Allied Universal will cooperate fully with local law enforcement in Montgomery County during its investigation," Allied Universal said in a statement.

When officers searched the couple's home, several videos in question were located inside the home.

Tasha Roy reportedly admitted to detectives that she contributed to the recording and creation of the videos.

Authorities said Taylor Roy is a tennis coach for children between the ages of 8 and 17 years old located in The Woodlands and Spring areas, and they believe there are more victims.

"They are living right underneath your noses. There are monsters everywhere and you never know it. They can seem like perfectly normal people, and they can look like perfectly normal people, and they aren't," Moss said.

If you believe you or your child may have been victim to their recordings, contact the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable's Office at 281-364-4211 and ask to speak with a detective.

For updates on this story, follow Alex Bozarjian on Facebook, X and Instagram.