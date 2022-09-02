Houston firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at apartment complex in Westchase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston firefighters are trying to put out a two-alarm fire that is burning a Westchase-area apartment complex on Friday afternoon.

The incident is at 2828 Walnut Bend Lane, which is between Westheimer Road and Meadowglen Lane, the fire department tweeted at 4:47 p.m. A search of the address points to the Warwick at Westchase complex.

Fortunately, no firefighter or civilian injuries were reported, HFD said.

The fire department is asking people to avoid heavy emergency traffic in the area.

It's not immediately known when traffic will reopen.

This a developing story. All updates can be found in this article. For updates now, watch ABC13's 24/7 Streaming Channel.