Procession this morning for Houston Fire Arson Investigator Lemuel 'DJ' Bruce

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A procession for a Houston Fire Department arson investigator who was shot and killed is set for Monday morning.

The procession for Lemuel 'DJ' Bruce will begin at 10 a.m. His body will be moved from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences on Old Spanish Trail to the Klein Funeral Home at 1400 W. Main St. in Tomball.

This is the route:

  • 1861 Old Spanish Trail to State HWY 288N
  • State HWY 288N to Interstate 45 N towards IAH Airport/Dallas
  • Interstate 45 N towards IAH Airport/Dallas to TX-8 Beltway W/Sam Houston Tollway N
  • TX-8 Beltway W/Sam Houston Tollway N to Tomball Parkway
  • Exit toward Holderrieth Rd/Tx-2


Bruce was conducting surveillance during an arson investigation on Friday when he got into a confrontation with a suspect where they exchanged gunfire.

The suspect died at the scene. About an hour later, Bruce died from his injuries at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Arson investigator was 1st in HFD's history to be killed in line of duty

Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena announces the death of HFD Arson Investigator Lemuel Bruce, a 17-year veteran of the department.



Bruce was 44 years old, was married with two children ages 12 and 8, and was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.


He began his career with the Houston Fire Dept. in 2003 and over the years, was assigned to HFD Stations 77, 96, 42, 64, 6 and 12.


He joined the HFD Fire & Arson Investigation Division five years ago.

Bruce is the fourth member of the Houston Fire Dept. to die in the line of duty since July. Three others were lost due to COVID-19 and complications from the illness.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

SEE ALSO: HFD arson investigator dies after shooting with suspect

Lemuel Bruce's fire dept. family was there Friday morning for the dignified transport to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. This is the scene from SkyEye.

