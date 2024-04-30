Search for boater in Lake Houston called off until Wednesday morning

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A search for a missing person in Lake Houston was called off until Wednesday morning after authorities said an incident took place involving three boats.

The Houston Fire Department first called the operation a water rescue at the Alexander Deussen Park on Sonnier Street.

HFD said two people were rescued from the water, but one went missing. However, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales just one person was rescued after a boat capsized at the San Jacinto River Dam near Eisenhower Park.

Gonzalez added that his Marine Unit/Dive Team responded to the scene

In an evening update, the Houston Police Department said there was no recovery yet. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said it will resume the search Wednesday morning.

According to HCSO, the current was too strong and rough for its boat and diver to search near the capsized boat. A sheriff's helicopter was also flying over the area to check the river and banks for the missing person.

Authorities did not provide more details on the incident or the conditions of those involved.