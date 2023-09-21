Multiple crews are working to put out a large fire that broke out at an apartment complex in north Houston, officials say.

Multiple crews battling 3-alarm apartment fire in north Houston near IAH, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple crews are working on a large blaze in north Houston Thursday afternoon.

The Houston Fire Department said the ongoing battle is at 16826 City View Place. Crews are working to extinguish the fire, that's been upgraded to a three-alarm fire.

SkyEye was over the scene and captured large flames out of the roof of an apartment building at the complex.

So far, no injuries to civilians or firefighters have been reported. People are urged to avoid the area, which is just near Bush Airport.

Eyewitness News will continue to update this story as more facts become available.