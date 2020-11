A butcher shop from Texas wagyu purveyor R-C Ranch

A fast casual restaurant from chef Chris Shepherd's Underbelly Hospitality

A sit down restaurant from Underbelly Hospitality culinary director Nick Fine, who will leave that role to become chef-partner of the new, still unnamed establishment.

The three-year project to transform the Houston Farmers Market has taken some important steps towards completion. MLB Capital Partners, the local commercial real estate investment company that purchased the almost 18-acre property on Airline Drive in 2017, announced that it has finished phase one of the renovations and signed some key tenants for the four new buildings it has constructed.They are: