1 death reported in Heights-area house fire, case under investigation

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person died as a result of a house fire in the Independence Heights area on Wednesday, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Crews responded to the blaze in the 200 block of E. 30th Street after 5 p.m.

SkyEye was over the scene of the house fire, where flames could be seen ripping through the home and multiple crews working to extinguish it.

In a 7 p.m. update, HFD said the blaze had been put out but that one person was reported to have died.

It's unclear if anyone else was inside the home at the time.

An investigation continues into what sparked the fire.