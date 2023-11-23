Driver killed after eyewitness says she sped through red light and crashed into tree

Houston police are investigating a deadly crash where a driver reportedly ran through a red light and crashed into a tree near MLK Boulevard.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after police say a driver died when she crashed into a tree in southeast Houston Thursday morning.

Houston Police Department officers responded to the 10600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard near Airport Boulevard in the early hours of Thanksgiving Day.

According to police, an eyewitness saw the driver going fast and running a red light.

It appears the car struck a curb, left the roadway, and hit a tree. The driver died at the scene.

Two of her passengers are now in the hospital. Police say one has more substantial injuries than the other. A third passenger reportedly had minimal injuries.

HPD said responders had to cut out part of the vehicle to extricate a passenger due to the impact of the tree.

As of right now, police do not have evidence of alcohol, and no charges are expected since the driver died.