Houston saw 135% increase in road rage shooting incidents from 2016 to 2023, data shows

In July 2021, Houston police launched the Safe Roadways initiative to try to combat road rage problems. Now, data shows it helped decrease the number of road rage calls.

In July 2021, Houston police launched the Safe Roadways initiative to try to combat road rage problems. Now, data shows it helped decrease the number of road rage calls.

In July 2021, Houston police launched the Safe Roadways initiative to try to combat road rage problems. Now, data shows it helped decrease the number of road rage calls.

In July 2021, Houston police launched the Safe Roadways initiative to try to combat road rage problems. Now, data shows it helped decrease the number of road rage calls.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston is getting more law enforcement out on the roads in order to keep drivers safe from potential road rage incidents.

On Tuesday, leaders from multiple law enforcement agencies held a press conference on the "Safe Roadways Initiative," which was launched in 2021 after a road rage shooting outside an Astros game, and how they plan to enhance it.

SEE ALSO: Houston police continue to target road rage drivers with new initiative

With that underway, data you'll only see on ABC13 shows the trend of road rage shootings over the past few years.

Data gathered showed that from 2016 to 2023, there was a 135% increase in incidents reported. About 153 incidents were reported in 2016, compared to the 359 in 2023.

The years around the pandemic saw record numbers, with 468 in 2021 and 404 in 2020. The last four years were the highest reported incidents on record for each individual year.

The data does not include any incidents that were not reported to the police.