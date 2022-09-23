In the lab: Houston Dash's Michelle Alozie has 'other' career at Texas Children's Hospital

Michelle Alozie and her Dash soccer club are on the brink of an NWSL playoff spot, which is indicative of her hard work no matter which arena she's in. Alozie takes Eyewitness News off the pitch and into the lab at TCH where she's also thriving outside of soccer.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Michelle Alozie's feet are a nod to her favorite soccer player.

"I love Mario Balotelli, and I think it's unique and fun," Alozie said. "So why not?"

Why not is a question the Houston Dash forward asks herself about wearing mismatching soccer shoes. How is an inquiry we have upon learning about her other career.

"I was looking for jobs, something to do. I'm just so into medicine," Alozie admitted. "And thankfully, Dr. Stevens reached out to me."

Dr. Alex Stevens is a pediatric oncologist at Texas Children's Hospital. Early last year, she hired Alozie as one of four research technicians to work in her pediatric leukemia research lab.

"She's far exceeded expectations," Dr. Stevens shared about Alozie. "She learned all the techniques we're doing in lab incredibly fast. She has been a full-fledged member of the team."

So, yes, the 25-year-old is a member of multiple teams. She's a standout for the Dash, a member of the Nigerian national team, and part of a staff breaking down barriers to help get new cancer-treating drugs to children.

"Michelle has exactly what I look for in everybody I want to work with - she has fire," Dr. Stevens added. "She has the desire to make a difference in the world - to use her talents and strengths to the best of her ability, and I love that. It's what moves the field of pediatric oncology forward."

And Alozie is using those talents and strengths concurrently. She's not just a cancer research technician in the offseason.

"If I finish here (with the Dash) at noon or 1 p.m., I'll run over to the lab," Alozie, who has scored two goals in eight games for the club in 2022, explained. "Thankfully, it's really close to our facility, so I'll just run over to the med center and help out with wherever my coworkers left off. I'll usually go in on weekends, too."

When her playing days are done, Alozie, who has a degree in molecular biology from Yale, plans to attend medical school. But until she hangs up her contrasting-colored cleats, Michelle says she'll keep chasing both her dreams.

"At the end of day, it's just a passion," Alozie said. "I'm fighting for this little girl inside me who has always wanted to play soccer, and has always wanted to be an awesome, cool doctor."

"She'll be a fantastic doctor when she's ready," Dr. Stevens said without hesitation. "She has so many talents, and life is short. She's living her dream as a professional soccer player and having the potential to impact the lives of children for decades to come."

In a similar style to her mismatching shoes, Alozie's career features two separate jobs, which appear to be starkly different but make for a perfect fit.

The Dash play their regular season home finale Saturday, on the final weekend of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. With a victory, the Dash will clinch their first-ever playoff spot.

