Houston Astros, Dash expected to play scheduled home games after mayor's warning to avoid downtown

The Houston Astros are scheduled to continue their series against the Oakland Athletics on Friday after fans were urged to stay off roadways.

The Houston Astros are scheduled to continue their series against the Oakland Athletics on Friday after fans were urged to stay off roadways.

The Houston Astros are scheduled to continue their series against the Oakland Athletics on Friday after fans were urged to stay off roadways.

The Houston Astros are scheduled to continue their series against the Oakland Athletics on Friday after fans were urged to stay off roadways.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros announced Friday that the first of their three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers will be played as scheduled amid recovery efforts beginning in downtown after Thursday's deadly storms.

This announcement comes after Houston Mayor John Whitmire said in a press conference earlier that day that it would be in the best interest of Houstonians to avoid the area altogether.

In a post, the ball club said they urge fans to proceed with caution if they attend Minute Maid Park Friday to watch the 19-25 team compete. The club is coming off a winning streak in a five-game series against the Oakland Athletics.

Videos posted on social media showed fans at the Juice Box as rain was captured leaking through the closed retractable roof.

Downtown Houston sustained damage that could only be described as unbelievable by officials.

ABC13's SkyEye captured images the following day that showed the streets of an otherwise lively area littered with glass and debris from various high-rise buildings.

WATCH: Downtown Houston riddled with glass after storm tore windows out of high-rise buildings

"Downtown is a mess. It's dangerous due to the glass and the lack of traffic lights, so stay at home," Mayor John Whitmire warned after Thursday's destructive storms.

Whitmire and several other Houston officials surveyed the storm damage, which produced 100 mph winds in downtown Houston and a tornado near Cypress, the National Weather Service said.

There are also nearly 2,500 traffic lights that are inoperable due to the damage.

In addition to ongoing activities, the Houston Dash will play the Portland Thorns FC at Shell Energy Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said the recovery process is beginning and could take weeks.

First pitch for the Astros vs. Brewers is set for 7:10 p.m.