Weeks after being dealt to Dash, Paige Nielsen's family will soon be back together

As a new member of the Houston Dash, Paige Nielsen got sweet revenge on her former team, Angel City FC, by scoring the game-winning goal. Nielsen talks with ABC13 about the transition to H-Town and her anticipated reunion with the family she had the leave behind.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Life of late has been a whirlwind for Paige Nielsen.

"It was a lot," Nielsen admitted during an interview with ABC13 Thursday.

Just three weeks after being traded from Angel City FC to the Houston Dash, Nielsen scored the game-winning goal Sunday against her former team.

"It was the best moment of my career," Nielsen revealed. "It was poetic justice. It's awesome, obviously scoring against your old team. I still love all those old teammates. We, the Dash, got together as a team saying, "We're kind of down in the dumps, and we should really use this game to be together and go after it. What a better game to do that?"

The highlight amidst the hectic. Nielsen admits being traded midseason from a place she spent two years was a lot to handle - both for her and her wife, Jenn.

"She had to apply to a bunch of jobs," Paige noted while explaining her wife's process of leaving California to join her in Houston. "Leaving my sister in L.A. It all happened so fast. And then to focus on soccer - coming into a team that had a hard couple weeks and trying to be a leader and processing everything from Angel City. It was hard."

But things are getting easier.

Paige's family will soon be back together, as Jenn is making the drive from LA to Houston this weekend. Part of the family is already reunited.

Auggie, Paige's year-and-a-half-old German Pincher flew back with her and the team Monday after staying with Jenn and the couple's other dog the last three weeks.

Not only are Paige and Auggie together now, they can also be together for Friday's home game. The Dash are hosting Pups at the Pitch night for Friday's match vs. Portland.

"I love dogs more than I love soccer," Paige said honestly. "So, I'm really excited. I think it's going to be a really fun game for everyone. It might be a little distracting, though."

Hundreds of dogs in the stadium while the Dash play on the field. If it sounds chaotic, that's right in the wheelhouse of Paige Nielsen.