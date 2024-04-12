Dash alum Kealia Watt to debut with broadcast team during Dash vs. Washington Spirit match

As part of the Dash's 10th anniversary celebration, Kealia Watt will be honored at the Dash vs. Sprit match on Friday. Watt was the first player selected by the Dash in the NWSL Draft, where she played for the club from 2014-2019.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston sports royalty is back in town this weekend.

Kealia Watt was the second overall pick in the 2014 draft and went to the Houston Dash. She became captain midway through the 2016 season, but was traded to the Chicago Red Stars in 2021. She retired from professional soccer in 2023.

Now, Watt is back in Houston as the Dash celebrates the 10th anniversary of the team's first game.

"Houston is home to me, so to be back in that stadium for the 10th anniversary... it just means so much," Watt said.

The team plans to recognize Watt, who is also making her debut on Amazon Prime Video as an analyst when the Dash hosts the Washington Spirit.

The game is set for Friday, April 12, at 7 p.m. at Shell Energy Stadium.

