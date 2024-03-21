Houston Dash fires goalkeeping coach Matt Lampson after alleged relationship with club's player

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Dash have fired goalkeeping coach Matt Lampson after violating the National Women's Soccer League's anti-fraternization policy and coach code of conduct on Thursday.

In addition, Lampson has been suspended by the league from working for them for the remainder of the 2024 season.

SEE ALSO: Houston Dash GM still in search of 'stability and structure' after letting go of Sam Laity

During the course of the investigation, Lampson was placed on administrative leave due to "third-party reports of Lampson crossing professional boundaries with a Dash player."

The Dash and the NWSLA, the league's player association, hired a third-party lawyer, who carried out the investigation.

Lampson was hired as the club's goalkeeper coach on May 13, 2022.

SEE ALSO: James Clarkson out as Dash GM, head coach after club found he engaged in 'emotional misconduct'