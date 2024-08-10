Houston Dash's Jane Campbell gets gold for US, Tarciane Lima earns silver for Brazil at Olympics

PARIS, France (KTRK) -- Two Houston Dash players earned medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell contributed to the United States women's national soccer team as the team defeated Brazil 1-0 for Olympic gold on Saturday. The 29-year-old recently signed a four-year extension with Houston back in June. In 2023, Campbell won the NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year award for her stellar performance, which included leading the Dash to one of the best defensive seasons in league history.

On the other hand, Dash defender Tarciane Lima earned a silver medal for Brazil women's soccer team. The Dash acquired the 21-year-old Tarciane back in April in a transfer deal with Sport Club Corinthians Paulista.

The U.S. women's team finished with an undefeated run in their first international campaign under new coach Emma Hayes. It is the fifth gold medal in the team's history at the Games dating back to 1996, 2004, 2008, 2012, and 2024.