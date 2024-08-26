Houston Dash and Comets icon discuss efforts to grow women's sports

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The National Women's Soccer League recently celebrated a groundbreaking deal. It's described as a major shift for players' rights when it comes to contracts and health care benefits and also abolishes the draft.

The deal essentially makes every player a free agent. Players Association President Tori Huster called the draft an antiquated model.

"Now, players can choose the team environment that fits their needs and maximizes their opportunities," Huster said.

The agreement raises the minimum player salary, and there will be no limit for an individual player's maximum salary. Parental leave and child care benefits will also be expanded.

The deal comes as Houston's own women's soccer team, the Houston Dash, is taking steps to grow women's sports overall. Team president Jessica O'Neill joined Eyewitness News to discuss a recent conversation she had with WNBA star and Olympian Sheryl Swoopes. The overarching goal is to grow women's sports.

