Fans flocking to Houston's first women's sports bar

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston's first women's sports bar is open just in time for March Madness and the Houston Dash's new season - and it's already drawing big crowds.

Side Peace Sports Bar on Washington Avenue is a side venue of Pearl Bar. Owner Julie Mabry says that opening a women's sports bar has been a goal of hers for a long time.

"Women's sports have been around forever and I think in the past five years, with the amazing amount of athletes that we have in college basketball and soccer, people are starting to pay more attention because the popularity has grown," said Mabry. "We've been very fortunate to be supported by the city."

Side Peace, which opened in February, is now showing women's sports every day on its eight televisions. The biggest women's game of the day is played over the bar's main speakers.

"I think its important to cater to women's sports," said customer Kai Montalvo. "I mean, they don't get the coverage that they should. Obviously, the viewership is up. Its not just women's soccer with the Dash. There's the WNBA, there's the new hockey league, there's the volleyball league. I think they deserve all the coverage they can get."

Click on the video above to see how Side Peace is becoming the newest hub for women's sports in Houston!