Woman killed, 3 injured in southeast Houston bar fight shooting, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother leaves behind a 7-year-old son after she was killed during a bar fight that escalated into a shooting in southeast Houston, police said.

The scene unfolded at about 1:47 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot near Legends Lounge on Griggs near Grace Lane. Police said there was a gathering of about 20 people celebrating a birthday party when they got into an argument inside the lounge.

According to police, derogatory comments were made about a woman, setting the whole scene off, and the fight spilled into the neighboring gas station parking lot. Police said at least three people pulled out firearms and began shooting.

The woman killed was identified as 27-year-old Alexandria Wright. The identities of the remaining victims, as well as if anyone will be facing charges, are currently unknown.

The three other victims were taken to different hospitals and are stable.

