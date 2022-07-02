Woman robbed at gunpoint in her car at southeast Houston laundromat parking lot, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are in search of three men accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint at a laundromat parking lot in southeast Houston on June 15.
At about 7:35 p.m., a woman was sitting in her car at a parking lot located at the 7300 block of Harrisburg Blvd, according to police.
The woman told police that an older model Chevrolet truck pulled up next to her car, and two unknown men exited the truck. The suspects then opened her front passenger door while pointing a gun at her.
HPD said the suspects grabbed the woman's wallet, got back into the truck, and drove off.
Police described three suspects as Hispanic men, with the first man aged between 18 to 19 years old and weighing about 160 pounds. The other suspects are between 16 and 17 years old and weigh about 145 pounds.
The car is described as a tan Chevrolet truck with a plywood tailgate and black rims with possible maroon or burgundy center wheel caps.
You are urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.
Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
