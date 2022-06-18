armed robbery

Woman says three teens robbed her at gunpoint during lunch break in the Greater East End

By
Woman says three teens robbed her at gunpoint during lunch break

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A bullet nearly missed a woman who said she was robbed at gunpoint during her lunch break in the Greater East End on Thursday afternoon.

Andrea Daniela, a realtor, was walking back from lunch with a friend when she said three boys, who she believes are 14 to 16 years old, approached her on Roberts Street.


"He was holding onto my wallet and had his gun to my back," Daniela said. "I was upset, these were young kids."

Daniela said she didn't think the teen who had the gun would actually shoot and follow after them, pleading for the wallet back.

"In my mind, I am reasoning with him you are a kid. You don't want to do this. What are you doing?" Daniela said.

The brazen teen then fired his gun and the bullet ended up in the spare tire of Daniela's jeep, feet away from where she was standing.

"He was very nervous," Daniela said. "I didn't actually think he would fire the gun."

Daniela grew up in the Greater East End and is proud to call it home. More than anything she wants to make sure kids think twice and parents talk to their children.

"It's heartbreaking," Daniela said. "I can't understand why you're at such a young age making these decisions and throwing your life away. We need to be aware of our surroundings, but more (aware) of our children."

Houston police are looking through surveillance cameras in the area as they continue their investigation.

