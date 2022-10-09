Suspects arrested, charged in 2021 murder of woman playing dominos in NE Houston, HPD says

Charges have been filed against John Lindsey Daniels and Brandon Grable Fielding, who are accused of killing woman in December 2021.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two suspects are in custody after a woman was killed and a man was injured in a northeast Houston shooting in 2021, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said charges have been filed against John Lindsey Daniels, 40, and Brandon Grable Fielding, 40.

They are accused of the death of 40-year-old Andrea Faulwell and the wounding of Terrance Brooks, 33.

On Dec. 29, 2021, at about 11:40 p.m., HPD officers said they responded to a shooting call at a home at 3505 Gillespie Street.

Upon arrival, police learned a group of people were outside playing dominos when two men approached them and started shooting.

Brooks and Faulwell were among the group and were shot, according to police.

They were both transported to the hospital, where the woman was reportedly pronounced dead. Brooks was in stable condition, according to HPD.

Further investigation identified the suspects as Daniels and Fielding, who fled the scene.

Police said Daniels was taken into custody without incident on Sept. 1 and on Thursday, officers also arrested Fielding without incident.

Both Daniels and Fielding are charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.