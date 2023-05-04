Woman accused of setting mother's SW Houston house on fire with disabled father inside, records say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly set her mother's southwest Houston home on fire with her father, who has a disability, inside, according to court documents.

Nidia Flores, 59, has been charged with arson and aggravated assault of a family member for the fire that happened on May 2 in the 2800 block of Tidewater.

Documents state she reportedly started a fire "by igniting a combustible material with the intent to destroy and damage a habitation."

Additional documents state she "set her mother's house on fire with her disabled father inside of the house, knowing that the house had burglar bars."

It was not immediately disclosed what led to the incident, the motive, or if anyone was injured.