SWAT, tactical robot spotted in NW Harris Co. neighborhood where man barricaded

The call came in from the 249-Fallbrook area, Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Patrol cars, heavily-armored SWAT officers, and a tactical robot were spotted in an otherwise normal northwest Harris County neighborhood on Friday evening.

The activity is in connection with a reported shooting that happened in the 9700 block of Phil Halstead Drive, which is not too far from Antoine and the Tomball Parkway, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Preliminary info stated a male was found outside a residence with a gunshot wound, and another male barricaded himself inside the residence.

That prompted a SWAT response, Gonzalez tweeted.

In addition, a negotiator was captured by an ABC13 crew crouching behind a car.

The extent of the wounded victim's injury was not immediately disclosed. Other injuries were also not released.