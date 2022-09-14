$30,000 reward offered to find suspect in nonprofit worker's death in Houston's southeast side

Investigators believe residents at the apartment complex where the nonprofit worker was killed nearly three months ago may help point out his killer.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Terrence Lewis was shot and killed in June while he and a friend were making food for the homeless. Now, a $30,000 reward is being offered to identify the suspect responsible for his murder.

Lewis was shot on June 15 in the 6200 block of Tierwester Street on the city's southeast side. He was at a co-worker's apartment cooking food. The 20-year-old was walking back to the apartment after throwing away trash, when an unknown man shot at Lewis from the parking lot of the apartment complex.

As the investigation continues, police have said there is no known motive in the incident.

Lewis' family is asking for the community's help with finding the suspect involved.

Do you have information about Lewis' killing? You're urged to contact HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600. You can also speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).